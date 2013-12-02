BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
HONG KONG Dec 2 Chinese developer Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd said on Monday it has bought sites in Malaysia's southern state of Johor Bahru for HK$10.8 billion ($1.40 billion)
The land, comprising six parcels of land with an area of approximately 116 acres, will be used for commercial and residential development purposes, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Shares in the company fell 2.3 percent on Monday morning, lagging a 0.1 percent gain in the benchmark Hand Seng Index . ($1 = 6.0932 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 3.2230 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.