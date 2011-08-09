BRIEF-Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017
HONG KONG Aug 9 Chinese property developer Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it expects first-half net profit to rise significantly from a year earlier on higher sales.
The forecast was based on unaudited management accounts and its results would be announced before the end of August, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)
SYDNEY, Feb 9 Suncorp Group Ltd, Australia's second-largest general insurer by market share, said on Thursday it was considering "strategic alternatives" for its life insurance division after reporting a 1.3 percent rise in half-yearly net profit.
* BRT Realty Trust reports first quarter results for December 31, 2016