BRIEF-Prometic says FDA grants orphan drug designation to its PBI-4050 drug
* US FDA grants orphan drug designation to Prometic's PBI-4050 drug for the treatment of alström syndrome
Oct 30 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd
* Says Jan-Sept net profit up 28.6 percent y/y at 728.3 million yuan ($119.7 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jup34v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsroom)
* US FDA grants orphan drug designation to Prometic's PBI-4050 drug for the treatment of alström syndrome
March 3 Shenzhou Yiqiao Information Service Co Ltd
* Files for common stock offering of up to $50.0 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2llL4zJ] Further company coverage: