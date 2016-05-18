SAO PAULO May 18 Brazil's deep recession and a need for cash at major construction companies may drive real estate prices down as much as 30 percent this year, the head of self-storage company GuardeAqui said in an interview.

Chief Executive Allan Paiotti said GuardeAqui, which is controlled by billionaire Sam Zell's Equity International, may accelerate investments if prices drop that far, opening six to eight sites per year in order to reach 50 locations by 2020.

GuardeAqui currently rents storage space at 15 sites, with three more under development in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil's worst economic downturn in decades has delayed a rebound for struggling homebuilders, while construction conglomerates snagged in a sweeping corruption investigation have been selling properties to raise cash as credit dries up.

Paiotti said land in Brazil is already 10 percent to 15 percent lower than the average prices paid on the company's deals over the past 12 months.

"The drop could approach 30 percent on average around the end of the year," he said, adding that the company had held back on purchases in recent months due to a political crisis. The suspension of President Dilma Rousseff last week raised hopes that an interim government could spur growth.

"We are betting the new government will have a little more planning and when we feel the market firming, we're going to accelerate purchases," said Paiotti. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Alan Crosby)