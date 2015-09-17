Sept 17 Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest consolidator of closed life funds, confirmed on Thursday that it was in non-exclusive talks to buy rival Guardian Financial Services.

The company, confirming media reports from a day earlier, said it was evaluating Guardian Financial as part of its plan to explore consolidation opportunities in the UK closed life sector, but did not disclose any details.

Sky News, which first reported the possible deal, said any bid for Cinven's Guardian Financial could have a price tag of more than 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion). ($1 = 0.6450 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)