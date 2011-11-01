(Adds paragraphs 4-5)

Nov 1 Guardian Life Insurance Co of America GRDLI.UL said it has no stake in bankrupt financial company MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N as of Oct. 26.

Guardian units Guardian Investor Services LLC and RS Investment Management Co LLC have no stake in MF Global either, according to a regulatory filing by the company on Tuesday.

Guardian had reported a 7.5 percent passive stake in MF Global as on Dec. 31, 2010.

In its bankruptcy petition filed on Oct. 31, MF Global said Guardian had held a 7.81 percent common stock stake as of Sept. 30.

A Guardian spokeswoman did not immediately return a call on Tuesday seeking additional comment.

MF Global filed for protection from creditors following bad bets on euro zone debt. [ID:nN1E79U1Z2] (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Lisa Von Ahn)