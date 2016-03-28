GUATEMALA CITY, March 28 At least 19 people were killed in Guatemala after the bus they were traveling in plunged down a 200-meter (660 feet) ravine in the west of the country on Monday, emergency services said.

Carlos Santizo, a spokesman for local firefighters, said the bus was going too fast when it went off the edge of the road near the town of Nahuala, some 160 km (99 miles) west of Guatemala City.

Nearly all those confirmed dead in the crash were adults, including one pregnant woman, Santizo told local radio. There was one minor among the dead, he said.

Between 20 and 25 people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, said hospital spokesman Guillermo Ordonez. (Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Bernadette Baum)