GUATEMALA CITY Jan 13 Employees of Guatemala's civil aviation authority blocked access on Wednesday to the country's main airport, La Aurora in Guatemala City, in a protest over pay and layoffs, local media reported.

The workers were not allowing anyone to enter or leave the terminal building, causing long queues of stranded passengers to build up. Airlines had yet not reported any suspension of flights, local media said. (Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Frances Kerry)