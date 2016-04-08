NASSAU, April 8 (IFR) - Guatemala has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to lead a potential international bond offering of around US$500m, the country's director of public credit told IFR on Friday.

The country has congressional approval to go ahead with the new issue, Rosa Maria Ortega said on the sidelines of the IDB meetings in the Bahamas. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)