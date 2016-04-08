Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
NASSAU, April 8 (IFR) - Guatemala has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to lead a potential international bond offering of around US$500m, the country's director of public credit told IFR on Friday.
The country has congressional approval to go ahead with the new issue, Rosa Maria Ortega said on the sidelines of the IDB meetings in the Bahamas. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.