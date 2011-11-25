GUATEMALA CITY Nov 25 Guatemalan
President-elect Otto Perez named Ulises Anzueto, a colonel in
the elite Kaibiles forces, as defense secretary on Friday, his
final cabinet appointment since winning the Nov. 6 election.
Here are details of the main cabinet posts:
FINANCE MINISTER - PAVEL CENTENO
Centeno is one of the founders of Perez's conservative
Patriot Party and was the new president's top financial advisor
in the campaign. An economist, Centeno takes over one of Latin
America's lowest tax takes, roughly 11 percent of GDP, and
faces pressure to put together comprehensive fiscal reform that
has been stalled in congress for nearly a decade. Perez has
promised to boost tax collection to 14 percent of GDP by the
end of his four year term.
ECONOMY MINISTER - SERGIO DE LA TORRE
De la Torre is a businessman who spent the past eight years
on the Central Bank's monetary policy board. He will oversee
details of a recently signed free-trade pact with Mexico that
guarantees Guatemala 22 percent of any sugar import quota that
Mexico opens. He also will seek new accords with the European
Union and China. De la Torre inherits a dispute with
Washington, which claims Guatemala is violating child labor and
minimum-wage agreements laid out under DR-CAFTA, a free-trade
deal between Central America, the Dominican Republic and the
United States.
INTERIOR MINISTER - MAURICIO LOPEZ
A former military commander and Perez's top security
advisor during the election campaign, Lopez will be in charge
of the police. He will head up Perez's plans to add 10,000 new
police officers over four years to battle violent drug cartels
increasingly interested in Guatemala's strategic geographic
position as a transit point for cocaine between South America
and the United States. Lopez favors a regional security plan
that would have Central America's seven nations pool
intelligence about organized crime groups.
DEFENSE MINISTER - ULISES ANZUETO
Anzueto will take charge of Perez's plan to send teams of
Kaibil soldiers and military paratroopers to battle cartels
along the porous border with Mexico. Although largely respected
in Guatemala, some Kaibiles have been lured away by brutal drug
gangs with deep pockets like the Zetas cartel. Anzueto will
work closely with the Interior Ministry to uphold Perez's
pledge to stamp out surging violence in Guatemala.
ENERGY AND MINING MINISTER - ERICK ARCHILA
Archila is a finance and public administration expert with
degrees from Washington University and Columbia. He assumes
office amid growing public anger about mining and large energy
projects. Archila will be in charge of negotiating Perez's
promise to raise metal mining royalties from one to 10 percent
and he favors plans to export energy to neighboring Central
American nations.
(Reporting by Mike McDonald; Editing by Bill Trott)