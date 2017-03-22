GUATEMALA CITY, March 22 Guatemalan coffee output is expected to reach 3.32 million 60-kg bags in the current 2016/2017 harvesting season, up nearly 10 percent compared to output in the previous season, according to data on Wednesday from national coffee association Anacafe.

Coffee production during the previous 2015/2016 crop totaled 3.03 million bags.

The new forecast marks a downward revision of about 17 percent, compared with an earlier production estimate of some 4 million bags.

Anacafe President Ricardo Arenas told Reuters that the downwardly revised production estimate is due to prolonged drought and freezing temperatures in parts of the country, as well as ongoing damage from an outbreak of the tree-killing fungus roya.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico, which together produce about a fifth of the world's arabica beans, runs from October through September. (Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Bernard Orr)