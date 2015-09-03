Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
GUATEMALA CITY, Sept 3 Guatemalan President Otto Perez has resigned, his spokesman said on Thursday, after becoming embroiled in a corruption scandal that has gutted his government and plunged the country into choas just days before a national election.
Thousands of protesters had flooded the streets of the capital, Guatemala City, and other cities in recent weeks calling for Perez, a 64-year-old retired general, to quit.
The letter of resignation was signed late on Wednesday and sent to the country's Congress, presidential spokesman Jorge Ortega said. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order