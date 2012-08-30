By Michael McDonald
GUATEMALA CITY Aug 29 The United States
military is ramping up anti-drug trafficking efforts in
Guatemalan and Honduran waters to keep up with shifting
smuggling routes, a top U.S. military official told Reuters on
Wednesday.
General Douglas Fraser, head of the U.S. military's Southern
Command, said that the coasts along the two Central American
countries are top transit spots for South American cocaine
destined for the United States.
"Key arrival points in Central America are the northeast
coast of Honduras and then the Pacific coast of Guatemala,"
Fraser said. "We changed our strategy to be more persistent ...
to see if we could have a bigger impact on trafficking
organizations."
U.S. Southern Command, based in Doral, Florida, and
responsible for coordinating military operations in Latin
American and the Caribbean, sent 171 Marines and four
helicopters to Guatemala this month as part of Operation
Martillo.
The operation is part of a strategy to boost seizures in
Central American waters, where small, fast boats and submarines
transport about 500 tons of cocaine to the United States
annually.
The United States estimates that 90 percent of South
American cocaine heading to the United States passes through
Central America and attributes a rise in violent crime in the
region to transnational drug smugglers.
Trafficking routes have shifted in recent years as
governments crack down on smugglers, forcing security teams to
adapt.
Fraser arrived in Guatemala Tuesday and held a meeting with
Guatemalan President Otto Perez. On Wednesday, he was scheduled
to visit Guatemalan military bases where U.S. Marines have been
deployed.
Perez, a retired general who served during the country's
brutal 36-year civil war, took office in January promising a
crackdown on violent crime in the tiny Central American nation,
plagued by bloody street gangs and powerful drug cartels.
Perez has dispatched special Guatemalan forces to the
country's porous and sparsely populated northern border with
Mexico and has promised to boost the army by 2,500 soldiers
during his four-year term.
The country has also undertaken police reform to improve
training and equipment, a move that Fraser said will boost the
country's ability to combat transnational crime.
"The real focus is to get this problem to where local law
enforcement can handle it within their capacities," Fraser said.
The U.S. pledged $107 million in aid to Central America in
2012 under the Central American Regional Security Initiative to
boost crime fighting programs in the region's seven countries.