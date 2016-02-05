(Adds further comments from finance minister, byline)

By Sofia Menchu

GUATEMALA CITY Feb 4 Guatemala's government sees economic growth slowing this year to between 3.2 percent and 3.9 percent, below last year's expansion of 4 percent, Finance Minister Julio Hector Estrada said on Thursday.

The country is also mulling an international bond issue later this year if market conditions permit, Estrada told journalists, which could help the newly-elected government plug away at the budget deficit.

"The country has a serious revenue problem," he said.

Central America's biggest economy, Guatemala elected former TV comedian Jimmy Morales last year as an antidote to the country's rampant corruption. His predecessor resigned over a multi-million dollar customs racket.

Estrada said the central bank would maintain its policy of not intervening in foreign exchange markets, as it has limited space to act.

Instead, the government would focus on economic reforms to improve the efficiency and transparency of public spending, with a target growth rate of 6 percent by the time Morales leaves office in 2020, he said. (Reporting by Sofia Menchu, writing by Simon Gardner and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Andrew Hay)