By Michael McDonald
GUATEMALA CITY, June 25 The United States has
agreed to freeze an arbitration panel with Guatemala in order to
informally settle accusations that the Central American nation
has failed to protect workers' rights, Guatemala's economy
minister said on Monday.
"Initiating an arbitration panel could have negative effects
on commerce between the two nations, which is why we have
entered into this agreement before the panel is formed," said
economy minister Sergio de la Torre.
Two-way trade between the United States and Guatemala
totaled $10.8 billion last year.
U.S. officials requested the arbitration panel last year
after labor unions from both countries filed suit under the
Dominican Republic-Central American Free Trade Agreement, or
DR-CAFTA, alleging Guatemala's government failed to effectively
combat child labor, guarantee the right to assemble, and ensure
overtime pay.
But the United States will put the arbitration panel on hold
as long as Guatemala proves it is taking steps toward improving
working conditions, said De la Torre.
He added that the Guatemalan labor ministry has hired 100
labor inspectors set to begin work in the next two weeks, and
that the country is providing the United States with monthly
progress reports, conditions spelled out by U.S. officials in
order to avoid arbitration.
If arbitration were to proceed, Guatemala could face
millions of dollars in penalties if the panel finds that the
country has violated the treaty.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
De la Torre said his country is committed to complying with
its international obligations.
Guatemala will present its third progress report to the U.S.
next month in which it will tout the new inspectors and a
platform to share information between the labor, economy and
interior ministries on businesses that violate labor laws.
The United States has also requested that Guatemala grant
authority to labor inspectors to fine businesses who violate
labor laws, but sanctioning power rests with the courts and
Guatemala's constitutional court has ruled that penalties must
be doled out by judges.
De la Torre said that Guatemala will work to better train
judges and expedite sanctions.
Among the poorest countries in Latin America, Guatemala
sends nearly half of its annual exports including clothing,
flowers, jewelry and coffee to the United States.
(Reporting by Michael McDonald; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)