GUATEMALA CITY, July 11 Guatemala's government
said it will wait until next month to send a proposal to
Congress to acquire as much as a 40 percent stake in new mining
companies as part of a package of constitutional amendments.
Advisers to President Otto Perez said the delay will give
officials time to assess feedback from those sectors that would
be affected by the changes, which include judicial and
legislative reforms.
The proposed mining clause has so far received more support
than criticism, the advisers said.
"As of now it seems very probable that it will pass,"
Fernando Carrera, a presidential adviser who helped draft the
reform, told Reuters. "Professionals from all sectors and select
lawmakers are enthusiastic about it."
The constitutional changes, which will be presented to
the legislature on Aug. 1 instead of July 16, require a
two-thirds vote in the 158-member Congress where Perez's
conservative Patriot Party holds 63 seats.
The government says it could win support from other smaller
parties in the chamber.
The proposed mining clause says that "the state reserves the
right to acquire up to 40 percent of all extraction businesses.
The state will be able to become a shareholder in all companies
that extract natural resources."
Officials have said that the changes would only apply to
future mining projects and not those already operating in the
country.
Officials also said that the government would have to
purchase shares in a mining company in order to participate and
that it would not nationalize mines.
(Reporting By Mike McDonald; editing by Christopher Wilson)