GUATEMALA CITY May 2 Guatemala declared an
emergency in four southeastern towns on Thursday, suspending
citizens' constitutional rights in an area where deadly protests
over a proposed silver mine have erupted in recent weeks.
Guatemalan President Otto Perez announced the move in an
effort to quell protests targeting the mine belonging to
Canadian miner Tahoe Resources Inc. Two people have
been killed in the demonstrations.
The company's security guards shot and wounded six
demonstrators on Saturday, said Mauricio Lopez, Guatemala's
security minister.
The next day, protesters, who say the Escobal silver mine
near the town of San Rafael Las Flores will contaminate local
water supplies, kidnapped 23 police officers, Lopez said.
One police officer and a demonstrator were killed in a
shootout on Monday when police went to free the hostages, said
Lopez.
"I am not going to allow this to continue," Perez told
reporters. "We have conducted a six-month investigation in this
area with the attorney general's office for various criminal
activities."
Police and military raided the four towns on Thursday,
arresting 15 people suspected of kidnapping, weapons theft and
destruction of private property.
Tahoe said in a statement it regretted the injuries to
protesters caused by rubber bullets, but denied any
responsibility for the deaths.
"Our investigation has shown that only non-lethal measures
were taken by our security," the company said.
The 30-day "state of emergency" will suspend citizens'
rights to bear arms and assemble peacefully. It also gives
authorities the power, without a warrant, to search residents
suspected of crimes.
Mining in Guatemala accounts for about 2 percent of gross
domestic product. The country's largest gold mine, the Marlin
mine owned by Canada's Goldcorp Inc, is expected to
produce up to 200,000 ounces this year.