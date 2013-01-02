GUATEMALA CITY Jan 2 Homicides in Guatemala,
which has one of the world's highest murder rates, fell in 2012
for a third year as authorities ramped up their battle against
Mexican drug cartels and other organized criminals, the security
ministry said on Wednesday.
The Central American nation of nearly 15 million people
registered 5,174 murders in 2012, an 8.9 percent drop from 2011.
"We have improved coordination between the state
prosecutor's office and the police ... and we have a new school
with more advanced training for officers," Vice-Minister of
Security Arkel Benitez told Reuters.
Guatemala has been battling a wave of violent crime for over
a decade, with homicides peaking at 6,498 in 2009, giving the
country one of the world's highest per capita murder rates,
according to the United Nations.
Powerful Mexican drug cartels battling for territory to ship
South American cocaine to the United States have spread their
brutal tactics to Guatemala, contributing to high crime rates.
Youth street gangs known as 'Maras' also extort money from
residents and businesses, often killing those who don't pay.
President Otto Perez took office in January 2011 promising a
crackdown on organized criminals. He sent 300 new elite soldiers
known as 'Kaibiles' to Guatemala's porous northern border region
with Mexico to fight traffickers and has installed military
posts in dangerous areas of the capital city.