(Adds details, background)

NEW YORK, Sept 6 Standard & Poor's on Thursday revised its credit outlook on Guatemala to stable from negative, citing better prospects for economic growth and improvements in tax collection.

Economic growth per capita of about 1.3 percent this year and next and an increase in the tax burden should stabilize the Central American nation's debt burden at 20 percent of gross domestic product by 2014, the ratings agency said.

"New tax legislation will provide an opportunity for Guatemala to increase gradually its still remarkably low tax collection through improved tax administration," S&P said in a statement.

S&P affirmed Guatemala's long-term sovereign foreign currency credit rating of BB.

Moody's Investors Service rates Guatemala one notch higher at Ba1, one step below investment grade, with a stable outlook, similar to Fitch Ratings' BB-plus with a stable outlook rating.

Guatemalan President Otto Perez, who took office in January, has promised to boost revenues and S&P said it expected deficits to fall to an average of 2.5 percent of GDP over the next three years, compared with previous estimates of more than 3 percent. (Reporting By Daniel Bases and Caryn Trokie; Additional reporting by Krista Hughes in Mexico; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Tim Dobbyn)