GUATEMALA CITY May 19 Guatemala's Fuego volcano
belched burning lava and black ash into the sky early Saturday,
leading the government to issue an airplane advisory and close
sections of highway.
The volcano, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of the
capital, erupted about 2:45 a.m. (0745 GMT), spewing a column of
ash up to 16,400 feet (5,000 meters) above the crater and
launching burning red lava nearly 1,300 feet (400 meters) high.
The national emergency commission issued an advisory,
warning planes not to fly within a 25-mile (40 kilometer) radius
of the volcano. The La Aurora international airport in Guatemala
City remained open.
The commission also closed two stretches of highway
threatened by lava flows that reached the base of the mountain.
Guatemala's four active volcanoes have a history of causing
shut downs. In 2010, an explosion at the Pacaya volcano about 25
miles (40 kilometers) south of Guatemala City coated the city in
a thick layer of black ash and rock, forcing hundreds of
families to evacuate and closing the international airport.
