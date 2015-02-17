PARIS Feb 17 Kering said on Tuesday it would not make any acquisitions this year and would focus on driving same-store sales at its luxury brands, which include Gucci, Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta.

"We will not make any acquisitions this year," Kering Chief Executive Francois-Henri Pinault said at a presentation of the group's results. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)