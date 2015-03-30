UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, March 31 Indonesian cigarette firm Gudang Garam posted a profit of 5.37 trillion rupiah ($410.9 million) in 2014, up from a profit of 4.33 trillion rupiah in 2013, the company said in a statement published in Indonesian media on Tuesday.
Revenue for the year rose to 65.19 trln rupiah, compared with 55.44 trln rupiah a year earlier.
($1 = 13,070.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.