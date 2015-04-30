UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, April 30 PT Gudang Garam Tbk, Indonesia's second-biggest cigarette maker by market value, posted a 9.9 percent fall in its first-quarter net profit.
The company reported a net profit of 1.28 trillion rupiah ($99 million) for the three months ended March, down from 1.42 trillion rupiah a year earlier. ($1 = 12,935.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources