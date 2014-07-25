UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, July 25 PT Gudang Garam Tbk, Indonesia's second-biggest cigarette producer by market value, reported on Friday a 23 percent jump in first-half net profit, lifted by higher sales in the run-up to the country's presidential elections.
Net profit rose to 2.7 trillion rupiah ($232.9 million) for the six months ended June from 2.2 trillion rupiah a year earlier, the company said.
Indonesia's cigarette market grew 5 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, partly due to the recent election in Southeast Asia's largest economy, Maybank Kim Eng said in a report.
A minimum wage increase over the last two years was also a factor, according to the report.
Gudang Garam is the dominant player in the machine-rolled segment of the cigarette market and is set to benefit from the industry growth, Maybank said, maintaining a "buy" rating and a 65,000 rupiah target price on the stock.
Gudang Garam shares rose as much as 2.2 percent to 54,325 rupiah on Friday, outperforming the Jakarta stock exchange , which fell 0.4 percent.
The company competes with PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk . ($1 = 11,595.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Ryan Woo)
