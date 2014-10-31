JAKARTA Oct 31 PT Gudang Garam Tbk, Indonesia's second-biggest cigarette maker by market value, reported on Friday a 25 percent jump in net profit for the nine months ended September.

The company posted a net profit of 4.04 trillion rupiah ($334.4 million), up from 3.24 trillion rupiah for the corresponding period a year earlier.

(1 US dollar = 12,080.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Sunil Nair)