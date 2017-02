(Corrects dollar figure)

JAKARTA Oct 31 PT Gudang Garam Tbk , Indonesia's second largest cigarette maker, said on Monday its nine-month net profit rose 26.7 percent on higher sales.

The firm, controlled by the Wonowidjojo family, booked 3.789 trillion rupiah ($430.8 million) in net profit between January and September this year, versus 3 trillion rupiah in the same period last year, it said in a statement.

Gudang Garam shares fell 2.8 percent in the morning session on Monday, compared with a 1.69 percent drop in Jakarta's benchmark stock index . ($1 = 8,795 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)