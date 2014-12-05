LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - The States of Guernsey has launched a £330m December 2046 bond at 75bp over Gilts, according to a lead.

This is at the tight end of initial price thoughts of 75bp-80bp over the 4.25% 2046 Gilt set earlier on Friday.

The order book was over £400m at the last update.

The British Crown Dependency, rated AA+ by Standard & Poor's, is expected to price the deal later today.

Guernsey held a series of investor meetings in relation to the transaction between November 27 and December 2.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and RBC Capital Markets are the lead managers.

The Channel Island is joining the States of Jersey, which sold a long-dated sterling issue in June 2014.

Guernsey's Treasury and Resources Department said in a recently approved 2015 budget proposal that it was recommending that a public bond should be a minimum of GBP250m. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan)