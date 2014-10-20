Oct 20 Guernsey Finance, a joint industry and
government initiative to promote Guernsey's finance industries,
said it appointed Dominic Wheatley chief executive effective
Dec. 1.
Wheatley, who has more than 25 years of experience in the
international financial services market in the UK and Guernsey,
will replace Fiona Le Poidevin, whose resignation was announced
in July, Guernsey Finance said.
Wheatley was previously managing director of Willis
Management (Guernsey) Ltd and chief marketing officer of Willis'
international insurance management businesses.
He has also served as chairman of the Guernsey International
Business Association, the representative body of the financial
services industry in Guernsey.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh)