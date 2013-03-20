UPDATE 10-Oil prices slip as rising U.S. supplies offset OPEC cuts
* Coming up: API's U.S. inventory report 4:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds U.S. inventories report)
NEW YORK, March 19 Guggenheim Partners said on Tuesday it has hired former Deutsche Bank AG investment banker Dan Budington to join its financial institutions group.
Budington joined the financial services firm's advisory arm, known as Guggenheim Securities, effective March 18 as a managing director.
Previously, Budington was part of Deutsche Bank's financial institutions group advising U.S. banks on various strategies ranging from acquisitions to capital raising.
He has also served at Merrill Lynch and Bear Stearns.
* Coming up: API's U.S. inventory report 4:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds U.S. inventories report)
Feb 28 No. 1 U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co may return more money to shareholders than it earns over the next few years, it forecast on Tuesday, an encouraging sign for investors who have been waiting for richer dividends and share repurchases.
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source