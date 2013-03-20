NEW YORK, March 19 Guggenheim Partners said on Tuesday it has hired former Deutsche Bank AG investment banker Dan Budington to join its financial institutions group.

Budington joined the financial services firm's advisory arm, known as Guggenheim Securities, effective March 18 as a managing director.

Previously, Budington was part of Deutsche Bank's financial institutions group advising U.S. banks on various strategies ranging from acquisitions to capital raising.

He has also served at Merrill Lynch and Bear Stearns.