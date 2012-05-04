(Changes Lone Star deal in last paragraph to sale, not
* Michael Constantino joins new financial institutions group
* Worked on divestitures at Ally
* Guggenheim looking for additional "entrepreneurial"
bankers
NEW YORK, May 4 Guggenheim Securities, the
investment banking arm of money manager Guggenheim Partners, has
hired Michael Constantino as a managing director to work on
divestitures and other transactions in its financial
institutions group.
He joins from Ally Financial, the former General Motors
Acceptance Corp, where he ran corporate strategy and helped the
ailing unit sell off 26 businesses in the U.S. and abroad,
Guggenheim said in a memo sent to clients. Constantino, who has
represented the United States in international soccer
competitions, also worked for 12 years as a banker in
merger-and-acquisitions and capital markets at Bear Stearns Cos.
Guggenheim, whose executive chairman is former Bear Stearns
chief executive Alan Schwartz, formed its financial institutions
group about a year ago to offer M&A services and capital raising
to banks, insurers and specialty finance companies. It also is
helping its parent negotiate the purchase of Deutsche Bank AG's
four asset-management divisions. The German bank announced in
February that it was in exclusive talks with Guggenheim.
"We are a very small group with very large aspirations,"
said Thomas Chen, head of the financial institutions group, who
said he expects to hire two to three additional senior bankers
with an entrepreneurial bent by yearend.
In July, insurance specialist Peter van der Meer will join
as a senior managing director. He was most recently a partner at
FBR Capital Markets.
The group also includes senior managing director Herb Lurie,
a former head of Merrill Lynch's financial institutions group
and Chen's former boss, and Samir Shah, a Los Angeles-based
managing director who worked in corporate development at Union
Bank and as a lawyer at Weil, Gotshal & Manges.
The Guggenheim group has worked on deals valued at more
than $400 billion, including private equity firm Lone Star
Funds' sa le of specialty financing firm B-Line and a recent
securitization deal for Oxford Finance, which lends to life
science ventures.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Gary Hill)