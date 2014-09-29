By Ashley Lau
| NEW YORK, Sept 29
NEW YORK, Sept 29 A new exchange-traded fund
tracking the real estate industry in emerging market countries
debuted on Monday, offering investors a novel entry into a
growth sector that also carries risks from markets like China in
the midst of downturn.
The Guggenheim Emerging Markets Real Estate ETF,
launched by Guggenheim Investments, is the first to track
securities specifically tied to real estate in emerging markets,
via the AlphaShares Emerging Markets Real Estate Index.
The fund and its index are most heavily weighted to markets
in China, Hong Kong and South Africa, which comprise almost half
of the holdings of its index.
"Overall the whole theme is attractive, but in terms of
right now, looking at the top-three country allocations, the
fundamentals are not that strong," said Patty Oey, a
Chicago-based analyst with Morningstar.
The property market in China, for example, is heavily
influenced by government regulation, meaning the market can heat
up or cool down depending on government actions, Oey said,
rather than being run on fundamentals. Hong Kong, which has a
number of property companies with assets in China, reflects a
similar story, she said, while South Africa, the third-largest
country weighting, has seen a big rise in consumer debt over the
past decade.
The ETF's index includes a broad swath of publicly-traded
real estate investments across some 18 different countries,
though the performance of some of its top holdings is largely
mixed year-to-date, reflecting individual company and country
risk.
Two of its largest holdings, China Overseas Land &
Investment Ltd and China Resources Land, for
example, are down about 6.9 percent and 14.6 percent
year-to-date, respectively.
On the other hand, Mexico-based commercial and industrial
real estate investment company Fibra Uno, its second
biggest holding, is up about 5 percent year-to-date, and
Philippines-based real estate developer Ayala Land Inc,
its third-largest holding as of Friday, is up about 40 percent
year-to-date.
Guggenheim pointed to growth trends in emerging markets
including urbanization, rising consumerism from an expanding
middle class and increasing foreign direct investment. Annual
consumption in these countries is expected to reach $30 trillion
by 2025, according to a McKinsey & Co report.
AlphaShares, the index provider, launched the index earlier
this month. The firm's chief investment officer Burton Malkiel
said the sector's low correlation to U.S. equities may also
allow investors to diversify their portfolios.
The fund, while more niche, is also pricier than many ETFs,
with an annual management fee of 0.65 percent, or $65 for every
$10,000 invested.
But compared to the mutual fund Alpine Emerging Markets Real
Estate Fund, this first-of-its-kind ETF is available
to a wider investor base at a cheaper price.
(Editing by Alden Bentley)