HELSINKI Dec 1 Helsinki city council voted down on Thursday a plan to build a Guggenheim museum in the Finnish capital in a decision that is expected to put an end to the controversial project.

Following a five-hour meeting and lively debate on the subject, the council voted 53-32 against the proposal.

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation proposed the museum - like ones in New York, Bilbao and Venice - to be built on the Helsinki waterfront in 2011, but the proposal faced resistance from many Finns who considered it a waste of taxpayer money at a time of austerity in the recession-hit country. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Robert Birsel)