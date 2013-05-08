May 8 Guggenheim Partners has poached senior
bankers from Barclays Plc's retail team as the $180
billion asset manager looks to bolster its investment banking
business.
The moves highlight a broader trend across Wall Street -
senior bulge bracket bankers defecting to boutiques with less
regulatory scrutiny and more favorable compensation structures.
New York and Chicago-based Guggenheim has hired former
Barclays head of investment banking for retail companies and
vice chairman Andrew Taussig as well as managing directors
Spencer Hart, Matthew Pilla, Ken Harada and Ryan Mash, the firm
said in a press release last week.
Prior to Barclays, Taussig, Hart, Pilla and Harada all
worked together at Credit Suisse First Boston and
Lehman Brothers.
Taussig, one of the most prominent retail bankers on Wall
Street, has worked with large retail companies including Reebok
International Ltd, Home Depot Inc, CVS Caremark Corp
and Staples Inc.
The group joins Peter Comisar, a former Goldman Sachs
banker, and now vice chairman and head of West Coast banking for
Guggenheim who joined the firm in 2009 and has worked on retail
deals including teen retailer Hot Topic Inc's recent
sale to Sycamore Partners for about $600 million.
Guggenheim also announced on Wednesday it had advised Foot
Locker Inc in its acquisition of German shoe store chain
Runners Point Group for around $94 million.
Guggenheim is looking to build out its presence in
investment banking, restructuring, real estate and digital media
by hiring aggressively. Recent hires include former Jefferies
banker Michael Henkin as co-head of its restructuring practice,
former Apollo Global Management LLC executive Henry
Silverman as global head of real estate and infrastructure and
former Yahoo! executive Ross Levinsohn, who is heading
up a new digital media unit at the firm.
In 2009, Guggenheim brought in former Bear Stearns CEO Alan
Schwartz to help the firm expand.
Guggenheim's expansion comes at a time of tumult at Wall
Street's bulge bracket banks. Bank consolidation as well as a
focus on reducing leverage has caused mass layoffs.
At large banks, new regulations and corporate governance
reforms are also pushing firms to place more pay in company
stock and deferrals over a period of years. This has caused a
dramatic shift in not just how much bankers are getting paid,
but when they get paid.
At Morgan Stanley, for example, high earners are
seeing 100 percent of their bonuses deferred over three years.
Boutique banks, meanwhile, typically aren't subject to the
same compensation regulations as their larger peers and have
enticed potential hires with all-cash bonuses, as Jefferies did
in 2012.
Within the last several years, senior bankers have left
large banks for boutiques like Guggenheim, Lazard Ltd,
Evercore Partners Inc, Centerview Partners and Moelis.
"Many boutiques are growth companies with solid business
models versus an unknown business model for a financial
conglomerate where you've seen banking jobs eliminated," said
Michael Wong, an analyst with Morningstar. "Boutiques have
benefited from the exodus of people from these large banks."