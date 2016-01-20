NEW YORK Jan 20 Scott Minerd, the global chief investment officer of Guggenheim Partners, said on Wednesday that the ongoing market turmoil puts further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve on hold and increases pressure on China to make radical adjustments.

"The ongoing market turmoil puts further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve on hold and increases pressure on China to make radical adjustments, such as a rapid devaluation of the Yuan to spur growth in domestic export industries," Minerd said. "While these policy moves are likely to cause violent swings in prices for risk assets, it could accelerate global rebalancing, allowing growth to stabilize while buying more time for an orderly restructuring of global debts." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)