* Announced it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study, using Allergan's Cenicriviroc
NEW YORK Jan 20 Scott Minerd, the global chief investment officer of Guggenheim Partners, said on Wednesday that the ongoing market turmoil puts further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve on hold and increases pressure on China to make radical adjustments.
"The ongoing market turmoil puts further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve on hold and increases pressure on China to make radical adjustments, such as a rapid devaluation of the Yuan to spur growth in domestic export industries," Minerd said. "While these policy moves are likely to cause violent swings in prices for risk assets, it could accelerate global rebalancing, allowing growth to stabilize while buying more time for an orderly restructuring of global debts." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)
HOUSTON/PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, April 18 In the scorching heat of the Caribbean Sea, workers in scuba suits scrub crude oil by hand from the hull of the Caspian Galaxy, a tanker so filthy it can't set sail in international waters.