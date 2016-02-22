DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
NEW YORK Feb 22 Scott Minerd, the global chief investment officer of Guggenheim Partners, said on Monday that he sees the 10-year Treasury note yield falling to 1 percent, perhaps even lower, before year-end.
"According to technical analysis, the current target bottom for the 10-year Treasury note is 28 basis points," Minerd told Reuters. "That may seem like voodoo, but technical analysis provided key insight to our macroeconomic team a year ago when we called for oil to hit $25 per barrel back when it was trading at $60." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 Tesla Inc on Monday briefly became the most valuable U.S. car maker, reaching a market capitalization of as much as $51.105 billion, higher than General Motors's.