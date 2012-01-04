(Follows alerts)

Jan 4 Intermediate oil and natural gas company Guide Exploration Ltd said it agreed to buy certain natural gas properties in northwestern Alberta from a senior peer for C$61.5 million.

The acquisition will be funded through a bought deal equity financing of C$36.6 million and Guide's existing credit facilities.

The properties are currently producing about 20 million cubic feet per day, and Guide expects to close the acquisition by early February.

Scotia Waterous advises Guide.

Shares of Guide, formerly Galleon Energy Inc, closed at C$3.33 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)