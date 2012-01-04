(Follows alerts)
Jan 4 Intermediate oil and natural gas
company Guide Exploration Ltd said it agreed to buy
certain natural gas properties in northwestern Alberta from a
senior peer for C$61.5 million.
The acquisition will be funded through a bought deal equity
financing of C$36.6 million and Guide's existing credit
facilities.
The properties are currently producing about 20 million
cubic feet per day, and Guide expects to close the acquisition
by early February.
Scotia Waterous advises Guide.
Shares of Guide, formerly Galleon Energy Inc, closed at
C$3.33 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)