Jan 25 Guidewire Software Inc on Tuesday priced its initial public offering of 8.9 million shares at $13 apiece, above its expected range.

The company, which provides software to property and casualty insurers, had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this month, to offer 7.5 million shares at an anticipated price of $10-$12 per share.

The San Mateo, California-based company will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

J.P. Morgan Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, Citigroup Global Markets, Stifel Nicolaus & Company and Pacific Crest Securities were underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)