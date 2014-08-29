Aug 29Guillemot Corporation SA

* On Thursday Guillemot Corporation reported an H1 consolidated net loss of 2 million euros versus a consolidated net loss of 2.8 million euros in H1 2013

* The company reported H1 revenue of 12 million euros versus 14.1 million euros in H1 2013

* The company said it expects growth in revenue excluding OEM in H2 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1zPJOR1

Further company coverage: