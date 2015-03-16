(Adds details, context)
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, March 16 Guinea expects to launch an
auction for the right to develop half of the giant Simandou iron
deposit as soon as next month, Mining Minister Kerfalla Yansane
said on Monday, adding he expected great interest despite a
steep fall in iron prices.
Top miners including Rio Tinto and Vale
have sought to develop Simandou, the world's biggest untapped
iron ore deposit.
But analysts think low iron ore prices and lawsuits
surrounding the deposit have diminished appetite. However,
Guinea plans to go ahead with the auction.
"I'm flying to Paris to finalise things with the lawyers and
the auction could start as soon as next month," the minister
told Reuters at the Chatham House Extractive Industries in
Africa conference.
The minister said he expected many participants would take
part given the very high quality of the deposit.
"This is a long-term project," he said.
Rio Tinto already holds the right to develop the southern
half of the deposit, which could produce about 100 million
tonnes of iron ore a year.
In the northern half, the government took back mining
concessions from BSGR, the mining branch of Israeli billionaire
Beny Steinmetz's business conglomerate, and its joint venture
partner Vale last year. A government panel said in a report it
had found that BSGR had received the rights from the previous
administration through "corruption".
BSGR has rejected accusations of wrongdoing.
It has filed an arbitration request at the International
Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in
September against Guinea's decision and has threatened to sue
companies that invest in its former licence area.
On Friday, Vale transferred its stake in the Guinea joint
venture to BSGR but said it was not renouncing its right to
recover from BSGR at least part of the $1.1 billion it said it
has lost in Guinea.
"This now allows us to take full control of the project once
the ICSID process has confirmed our innocence and established
the illegal nature of the Government of Guinea's actions," a
spokesman for BSGR said.
Rio Tinto owned the rights to develop the northern half of
Simandou before the concession was given to BSGR and last year
sued Vale, Beny Steinmetz and BSGR over how they obtained the
rights.
