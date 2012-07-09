CONAKRY, July 9 Guinea-focused bauxite miner
Alufer Mining plans to invest $400 million to develop its Bel
Air bauxite project in the Boffa region of the west African
state, documents submitted by the company to the country's mines
ministry showed on Monday.
Alufer said in the documents seen by Reuters that it has
mining exploration permits in the Boffa, Labe and Kindia regions
of Guinea with a combined potential reserve of over 3 billion
tonnes of the aluminium ore.
"A pre-feasibility study was completed in Bel Air in late
2011 and the company plans to build a mine with a capacity of 10
million tonnes per year by 2014," the document said.
"To date, Alufer has invested $22 million in the project.
The company intends to invest $400 million to develop the mine,"
the document said.
Guinea, the world's top bauxite exporter, is planning to
review all mining contracts to ensure mining firms comply with
its recently revised mining code. The country, which also has
significant iron ore and gold reserves, relies on minerals for
more than 70 percent of its exports.
Two officials of Guinea's mines ministry said Alufer's
project had been submitted to the government, but it was unclear
whether the exploitation phase of the project would begin in
2014 as planned by the company.
"Alufer has presented a pre-feasibility study which we
appreciate, but we have found it incomplete. We are waiting for
further information before deciding," Saadou Nimaga, a counsel
to the Guinean mines minister told Reuters.
A spokeswoman for Alufer said it was cooperating with
Guinea's government and reiterated a June 1 statement in which
it said it was on track for first bauxite production in late
2013 or early 2014.
Guernsey-registered Alufer, said in the statement that it
had raised $12 million via private placement with new investors
after it postponed a planned listing on the London alternative
AIM board due to adverse market conditions.
Alufer is chaired by Adonis Pouroulis, the founder of listed
Petra Diamonds.
