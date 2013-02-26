* New army head seen continuing reform effort
CONAKRY Feb 26 Guinea President Alpha Conde
named Brigadier General Namory Traore as head of the West
African state's armed forces on Tuesday, replacing General
Souleymane Kelefa Diallo who died in a plane crash with five
other top army officials on Feb. 11.
Traore is seen as a close ally of Conde's who will carry on
a U.N.-backed reform effort to rein in the notoriously
undisciplined and bloated Guinea armed forces, blamed for
killings and coups since 1958 independence.
"(Traore's) nomination can be seen as a move for continuity
as far as the army reform effort is concerned," a high ranking
army officer told Reuters on condition of anonymity, following
the decree announced on state television.
Diallo was appointed by Conde after the latter won elections
in 2010 in the world's top bauxite producer, and was an
architect of the reform of Guinea's powerful military under
which some 4,000 soldiers were forced to retire.
Traore had served as deputy head of the armed forces under
Diallo. Authorities are investigating the cause of the plane
crash, which occurred near neighbouring Liberia's capital
Monrovia during a security mission.
Conde's government has been trying to organise legislative
elections for May, the final step in the transition back to
civilian rule after a 2008 coup and a prerequisite to unlock
millions of dollars of frozen foreign aid.
But the opposition, alleging bias in the electoral
authority, has withdrawn from poll preparations.
Conde's 2010 election in a vote hailed as the first free
elections since the end of French rule was marred by deadly
riots and opposition allegations of fraud.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)