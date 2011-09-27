Sept 27 Here is a timeline of Guinea as
political tensions rise over parliamentary elections set for
Dec. 29.
Rivals to President Alpha Conde have called for a halt to
preparations for the elections, accusing the national electoral
body of trying to rig them in Conde's favour.
Dec. 24, 2008 - Junta chief Captain Moussa Dadis Camara is
chosen as de facto head of state following a bloodless coup a
day after President Lansana Conte's death was announced.
Sept. 28, 2009 - Security forces fire live rounds at
anti-junta protesters in a stadium, killing more than 150. Mass
rapes and other abuses by security forces appal the world.
Oct. 29 - The United States restricts the travel of junta
members and the African Union imposes sanctions which include
travel restrictions and the freezing of bank accounts.
Dec. 3 - Camara is shot and wounded by one of his soldiers.
Dec. 4 - Camara is evacuated to Morocco for treatment of a
head wound. Defence Minister Sekouba Konate returns from abroad
to take temporary control.
Feb. 15, 2010 - Guinea announces a caretaker government with
a mix of civilian and military leaders. Its main task will be to
prepare elections and a return to fully civilian rule.
June 27 - First round of presidential election. Former Prime
Minister Cellou Dalien Diallo wins 43.69 percent, followed by
Alpha Conde with 18.25 percent. Run-off scheduled for Sept. 19.
Oct. 23 - Security forces in Conakry fire live rounds to try
to stop violence which also erupts in several other towns after
the election set for Oct. 24 is delayed.
Nov. 15 - Conde is declared winner of a Nov. 7 runoff with
52.5 percent after voters outside Diallo's ethnic Peul support
base rallied to his cause. Diallo challenges the result in the
Supreme Court, alleging fraud.
Nov. 17 - Guinea declares a state of emergency and imposes a
night curfew after three days of violence that followed the
announcement of the result. One rights group said it counted at
least 10 people killed and more than 200 wounded.
Nov. 27 - Junta closes the borders before the ruling on
challenges to the outcome of the presidential poll.
Dec. 3 - Supreme Court names Conde president.
Dec. 9 - The African Union lifts sanctions against Guinea
with immediate effect after a return to constitutional order.
March 24, 2011 - West African regional bloc ECOWAS lifts
sanctions against Guinea after the election returns the country
to civilian rule.
July 19 - Heavily armed attackers kill one person in an
attack on Conde's residence. Conde escapes unhurt after his
personal guard repelled the attack. Guinean authorities later
say they have arrested 39 people in connection with the attacks,
including 26 Guinean army officers.
Sept 23 - Guinea bans a new opposition march, as they call
for a halt to preparations for parliamentary elections, accusing
the national electoral body of trying to rig them in Conde's
favour.
Sept 27 - At least two people are killed when Guinea
security forces wielding truncheons and tear gas grenades crack
down on an opposition protest in Conakry, hospital sources say.
