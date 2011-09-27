Sept 27 Here is a timeline of Guinea as political tensions rise over parliamentary elections set for Dec. 29.

Rivals to President Alpha Conde have called for a halt to preparations for the elections, accusing the national electoral body of trying to rig them in Conde's favour.

Dec. 24, 2008 - Junta chief Captain Moussa Dadis Camara is chosen as de facto head of state following a bloodless coup a day after President Lansana Conte's death was announced.

Sept. 28, 2009 - Security forces fire live rounds at anti-junta protesters in a stadium, killing more than 150. Mass rapes and other abuses by security forces appal the world.

Oct. 29 - The United States restricts the travel of junta members and the African Union imposes sanctions which include travel restrictions and the freezing of bank accounts.

Dec. 3 - Camara is shot and wounded by one of his soldiers.

Dec. 4 - Camara is evacuated to Morocco for treatment of a head wound. Defence Minister Sekouba Konate returns from abroad to take temporary control.

Feb. 15, 2010 - Guinea announces a caretaker government with a mix of civilian and military leaders. Its main task will be to prepare elections and a return to fully civilian rule.

June 27 - First round of presidential election. Former Prime Minister Cellou Dalien Diallo wins 43.69 percent, followed by Alpha Conde with 18.25 percent. Run-off scheduled for Sept. 19.

Oct. 23 - Security forces in Conakry fire live rounds to try to stop violence which also erupts in several other towns after the election set for Oct. 24 is delayed.

Nov. 15 - Conde is declared winner of a Nov. 7 runoff with 52.5 percent after voters outside Diallo's ethnic Peul support base rallied to his cause. Diallo challenges the result in the Supreme Court, alleging fraud.

Nov. 17 - Guinea declares a state of emergency and imposes a night curfew after three days of violence that followed the announcement of the result. One rights group said it counted at least 10 people killed and more than 200 wounded.

Nov. 27 - Junta closes the borders before the ruling on challenges to the outcome of the presidential poll.

Dec. 3 - Supreme Court names Conde president.

Dec. 9 - The African Union lifts sanctions against Guinea with immediate effect after a return to constitutional order.

March 24, 2011 - West African regional bloc ECOWAS lifts sanctions against Guinea after the election returns the country to civilian rule.

July 19 - Heavily armed attackers kill one person in an attack on Conde's residence. Conde escapes unhurt after his personal guard repelled the attack. Guinean authorities later say they have arrested 39 people in connection with the attacks, including 26 Guinean army officers.

Sept 23 - Guinea bans a new opposition march, as they call for a halt to preparations for parliamentary elections, accusing the national electoral body of trying to rig them in Conde's favour.

Sept 27 - At least two people are killed when Guinea security forces wielding truncheons and tear gas grenades crack down on an opposition protest in Conakry, hospital sources say. (Created by David Cutler)