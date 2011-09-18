CONAKRY, Sept 18 Guinea's CBG restarted bauxite exports early on Sunday after a one-week halt that was caused by damage to a conveyor belt used to load ships, a source at the company told Reuters.

"The loading of ships restarted overnight after workers finished the repairs to the conveyor," the source said, asking not to be named.

CBG, a joint venture between Guinea's government, Rio Tinto and Alcoa , is the world's largest single exporter of the aluminum ore bauxite with annual shipments of around 13 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)