CONAKRY, Sept 22 Bauxite production in Guinea, the world's top supplier of the aluminum ore, rose 5.2 percent year-on-year during the first half of 2011 to 9.7 million tonnes, the government said in a report released on Thursday.

Alumina production rose 31.7 percent to 384,000 tonnes and diamond production rose 28.5 percent to 210,000 carats over the same period, the report from the West African country's finance ministry added.

Guinea's economy relies heavily on its mining sector, and its resource riches have drawn billions of dollars in investment from companies like Rio Tinto , Vale and RUSAL .

The country held its first free elections since independence in late 2010, ending nearly two years of military junta rule.

