CONAKRY, July 16 BHP Billiton, the world's largest mining company, has informed Guinea of its plans to pull out its Mount Nimba iron ore project there, a mines ministry official said on Monday, confirming a weekend report by Britain's Sunday Times.

"We've known about the decision to pull out for some time," Saadou Nimaga, legal counsel for the mines ministry, told Reuters. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; writing by Mark John)