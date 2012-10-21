BISSAU Oct 21 Six people were killed in a
gunbattle near Guinea-Bissau's capital overnight in an apparent
counter-coup attempt, sources said on Sunday.
The West African state, a hub for international cocaine
traffickers, is in the midst of a messy recovery after the army
overthrew the government and derailed elections in April.
"It appears to have been a failed counter-coup," one
diplomatic source said of the fighting, asking not to be named.
"The military is checking vehicles around Bissau, mostly
vehicles that are leaving," he said.
Military officials said the fighting erupted overnight near
an airforce base just outside the city, adding six "rebels" were
killed and several others detained.
Some of the attackers were from an ethnic group, Djolla,
common in neighbouring Senegal's southern Casamance region, they
said, asking not to be named.
They declined to comment on whether the attack targeted
General Antonio Indjai who led the April coup and is believed to
have a residence near the airforce base.
Several Bissau officials, including election front-runner
and former prime minister Carlos Gomes Junior, went into exile
in Portugal after the April coup.
Other political and military allies of Gomes Junior sought
refuge in Gambia.
Guinea Bissau's transitional government, charged with
setting new elections, has backing from West African regional
block ECOWAS but it lacks the full support of the United
Nations, the European Union and the CPLP grouping of
Portuguese-speaking countries who say it remains under army
influence.