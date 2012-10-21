* Apparent counter-coup follows army coup in April
* Rebels said to have attacked airforce base near capital
* Army reported to have forcefully rebuffed attack
BISSAU, Oct 21 Six people were killed in a gun
battle at an airforce base near Guinea-Bissau's capital early on
Sunday in what diplomatic sources described as an apparent
failed counter-coup attempt.
The tiny former Portuguese colony on Africa's west coast is
in the midst of a messy recovery after the army overthrew the
government in April, derailing elections midstream, and
diplomatic and military sources said the violence may have been
orchestrated by supporters of the self-exiled former premier.
"It appears to have been a failed counter-coup," one
diplomatic source said, asking not to be named.
Military sources said "rebels" had attacked the airforce
base in Bra, about 7 kilometres (5 miles) from the capital
Bissau at about 3 am but were repelled after two hours of
fighting.
"There was an exchange of Kalashnikov fire and then the
rebels took refuge in a building near the base," a military
source said on condition of anonymity.
He said government soldiers used rocket-propelled grenades
on the building before killing several of the attackers. A
Reuters witness saw six bodies near the base.
Witnesses said the army had set up checkpoints and was
checking vehicles on the main road leaving Bissau, but added
that the capital appeared otherwise calm.
The same military source said that some of the attackers
appeared to be from an ethnic group, Djolla, common in
neighbouring Senegal's southern Casamance region.
Decades of turmoil in Guinea-Bissau since it became
independent in 1974 have made its maze of mangrove-lined islands
a hub for Latin American drugs cartels smuggling cocaine to
Europe.
DISRUPTED ELECTION
Elections earlier this year were meant to put the country on
the road to stability and to improve its chances of clamping
down on drugs trafficking, but instead triggered more chaos
after the army detained poll front-runner and former Prime
Minister Carlos Gomes Junior before the second round.
The junta said Gomes Junior had a secret pact with Angola,
which had a contingent of soldiers in Bissau at the time, to
eliminate the military's leadership.
Gomes Junior fled into exile in Portugal after being
released under international pressure, while several of his
allies took refuge in Gambia, a sliver of land sandwiched by
northern and southern Senegal.
Led by General Antonio Injai, the junta has since handed
power to a transitional civilian government charged with setting
up elections, though international divisions over its legitimacy
have stalled progress.
Diplomatic and military sources said the fighting on Sunday
may have been launched by Gomes Junior supporters, incensed that
the military had blocked his widely anticipated election win.
Guinea-Bissau's interim president Manuel Sherifo Nhamadjo
has backing from West African regional block ECOWAS - which has
played a leading role in mediating the crisis.
But Nhamadjo lacks the full support of the United Nations,
the European Union and the CPLP grouping of Portuguese-speaking
countries who say his government remains under army influence.
U.N. Special Representative to Guinea-Bissau Joseph Mutaboba
said he was seeking more information on the incident from
Guinea-Bissau's Defence Department as well as from ECOWAS, which
has a 600-strong stabilisation force in the country.
He said he had contacted ECOWAS to "express our concern over
possible political and security implications and offer the
U.N.'s assistance if needed by the local population."