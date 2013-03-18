ABIDJAN, March 18 Resource-rich Guinea plans to
launch a stock exchange within the next two years to raise
financing for its struggling mining sector, a senior central
bank official said on Monday.
The West African nation is already the world's leading
exporter of the aluminium ore bauxite and is seeking to develop
other mining potential including the Simandou mine, one of the
world's largest untapped iron ore deposits.
"Guinea is an important mining and agricultural country ...
There is a financing problem. Traditional financing through the
banks is no longer effective," said Mamady Fofana, director of
lending for the central bank.
"So we must find other methods both to finance these
companies and for the country's growth," he told Reuters on the
sidelines of a conference in Ivory Coast's commercial capital,
Abidjan.
Fofana said that Guinea's government was in the process of
creating a shortlist of companies to be traded on the new
exchange. "We'll start with a maximum of 10 companies, mainly
from the mining sector as well as a few industrial firms and
banks," he said.
He declined to name any potential candidates.
Guinea has been plagued by political instability and corrupt
leadership for much of its history since gaining independence
from France in 1958. Despite its abundant mineral wealth, it
remains one of the world's poorest nations.
Economic growth has been held back by uncertainty
surrounding the delay of parliamentary elections, the government
said. Its economy grew by 3.9 percent last year, roughly one
percentage point less than forecast.
Miners BHP Billiton, Vale and Russia's
RUSAL have begun backing away from planned
investments, partly because of a government review of mining
contracts.
Guinea's government last week dismissed concerns raised over
the future of Rio Tinto's Simandou mine after the
company's CEO asked for confirmation of the state's financial
contribution to the project's infrastructure.