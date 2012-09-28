(Adds quote from mines ministry official)
DAKAR, Sept 28 Mining firm BSG Resources said on
Friday it could use "all legal means" to defend its interests in
Guinea, where it has a large iron ore development with Brazil's
Vale.
Brazilian media had reported BSG, owned by Israeli
billionaire Beny Stenmetz, might sue investment bank BTG Pactual
, claiming it had abused its role as an adviser to
Guinea's government by trying to win licenses for a holding
company at BSG's expense.
According to O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper, BSG is
concerned by BTG Pactual and partner AGN Participacoes forming
B&A Participações, a holding company to invest in mining
projects across the world.
AGN is controlled by Roger Agnelli, the former CEO of Vale.
BSG said it welcomed a statement from Guinea's government
that discussions were restricted to blocks the firm did not have
interests in but remained concerned by media reports to the
contrary.
BSG said "any attempt to illegally undermine its position in
Guinea will be firmly resisted using all legal means at its
disposal to protect its contractual rights regardless of the
source of that interference."
Vale and BSG operate in Blocks 1 and 2 of Guinea's Simandou
development, which is thought to be the world's biggest untapped
iron ore deposit.
The project has been plagued by tensions with the government
in Conakry over the financing of infrastructure and a revamp of
the West African state's mining code.
Earlier this week, Guinea called BSG's reported threats of
legal action over the issue "insulting, fantastical, and
contradictory".
"(BSG) should refrain from threats, because this company
knows perfectly well it has played all its cards in Guinea and
legally it can demand nothing from our country," one senior
mines ministry official told Reuters on Friday.
"In Simandou, (BSG) just has a mining permit that has now
expired. It's not through gratuitous and useless threats that
these things get sorted out," said the official, who asked not
to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the press.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques and Samb Saliou in
Conakry; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Mark Potter)