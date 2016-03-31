March 31 Guinea and Burkina Faso plan to take
back hundreds of unused mining permits for re-auction, ministers
said this week, as governments try to reignite interest in the
sector amid a downturn.
Permits awarded in recent years that are not being used for
exploration or production should be made available to other
companies, the two West African countries said in separate
statements this week.
Both countries' mining ministries said that the changes were
brought about to clean up their outdated land registries. But
they also come as resource-rich African countries struggle to
entice investment due to a global slump in commodities prices.
In Guinea, Africa's largest bauxite producer, 142 of 2,500
permits covering bauxite, gold, diamond and uranium prospects
were recently made void, the Guinean minister of mines Abdoulaye
Magassouba said on Wednesday.
The companies that held the licenses had been informed, one
source in the ministry said. They include some bauxite blocks
abandoned by major miner BHP Billiton in Boffa in the
west of the country, the minister said.
BHP was not available to comment.
"This is a normal process when we see that licensees do not
put them to use after a time defined by the law. This also
helps give way to other companies," Magassouba said.
In gold-producing Burkina Faso, the ministry of mines has
published a list of 356 permits that have become available to
lease, some dating back years.
"To be able to update the register, it is important that we
have a clean register from the beginning with valid research and
exploitation permits," Alpha Omar Dissa, Burkina Faso's minister
of mines and energy, said on Thursday.
(Reporting By Saliou Samb in Conakry and Mathieu Bonkoungou in
Ouagadougou; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Susan
Fenton)